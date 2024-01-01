https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642872Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai’s Japanese woman (1760-1849) vintage ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642872View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 917 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2659 x 2031 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2659 x 2031 px | 300 dpi | 30.94 MBFree DownloadHokusai’s Japanese woman (1760-1849) vintage ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More