https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642885
Oni, Peacock, Shishi, Cat and Insect by the Craftman Ichida Shoshichiro of Naniwa (1786-1864) by Utagawa Kunisada. Original…
Oni, Peacock, Shishi, Cat and Insect by the Craftman Ichida Shoshichiro of Naniwa (1786-1864) by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642885

View License

