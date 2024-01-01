https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650147Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textmaroon ground; pairs of birds in green and blue, and orange and green; woven pattern; organic leaves and scrolls throughout. Woven fabri. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7650147View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 942 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 2547 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadmaroon ground; pairs of birds in green and blue, and orange and green; woven pattern; organic leaves and scrolls throughout. Woven fabri. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More