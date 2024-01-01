https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650176Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPanel during 1st half of 20th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7650176View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1145 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3339 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4802 x 4581 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4802 x 4581 px | 300 dpi | 62.97 MBFree DownloadPanel during 1st half of 20th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. More