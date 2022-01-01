https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650999Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Japanese vintage bowl illustration, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel. MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7650999View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 1800 x 1200 pxCompatible with :Png Japanese vintage bowl illustration, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel. More