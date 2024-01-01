rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651146
Oriental Magpie Robin with Katydid and Leaf Hopper on Monkey Jack Branch (1778) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651146

View License

