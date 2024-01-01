https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651163Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMusa sapienta (The Banana Moth, Pupa and Larva of Attacus wilsoni) (1839) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651163View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 829 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2417 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2914 x 4220 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2914 x 4220 px | 300 dpi | 35.21 MBFree DownloadMusa sapienta (The Banana Moth, Pupa and Larva of Attacus wilsoni) (1839) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More