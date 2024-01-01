rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651163
Musa sapienta (The Banana Moth, Pupa and Larva of Attacus wilsoni) (1839) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Musa sapienta (The Banana Moth, Pupa and Larva of Attacus wilsoni) (1839) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651163

View License

Musa sapienta (The Banana Moth, Pupa and Larva of Attacus wilsoni) (1839) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More