rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651331
Durga Seated on Lion and Elephant during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Durga Seated on Lion and Elephant during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651331

View License

Durga Seated on Lion and Elephant during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More