https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651345Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMedusa (ca. 1854) sculpture in high resolution by Harriet Goodhue Hosmer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651345View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 889 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2593 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2652 x 3579 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2652 x 3579 px | 300 dpi | 27.18 MBFree DownloadMedusa (ca. 1854) sculpture in high resolution by Harriet Goodhue Hosmer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More