Daoist priest's robe (daopao) (1821&ndash;1850) clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Daoist priest's robe (daopao) (1821–1850) clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

