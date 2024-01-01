https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651363Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDaoist priest's robe (daopao) (1821–1850) clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651363View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 914 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2665 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6321 x 4813 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6321 x 4813 px | 300 dpi | 87.07 MBFree DownloadDaoist priest's robe (daopao) (1821–1850) clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More