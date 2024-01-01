rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Kali Trampling Upon Shiva (1854–1855) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651366

View License

