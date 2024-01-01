rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651378
Rosa gallica (1796) painting in high resolution by Mary Lawrence. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rosa gallica (1796) painting in high resolution by Mary Lawrence. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651378

View License

Rosa gallica (1796) painting in high resolution by Mary Lawrence. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More