rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651379
Buddhist priest's robe (kesa) (ca. 1800) textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Buddhist priest's robe (kesa) (ca. 1800) textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651379

View License

Buddhist priest's robe (kesa) (ca. 1800) textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More