Design for Covered Bowl during first half 19th century painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7651384

