https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThrone Seat Cover (ca. 1800) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651387View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 973 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2838 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3989 x 3235 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3989 x 3235 px | 300 dpi | 36.95 MBFree DownloadThrone Seat Cover (ca. 1800) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More