rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651387
Throne Seat Cover (ca. 1800) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Throne Seat Cover (ca. 1800) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651387

View License

Throne Seat Cover (ca. 1800) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More