https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651581Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRamayana during 18th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651581View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 393 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1147 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9200 x 3014 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9200 x 3014 px | 300 dpi | 79.36 MBFree DownloadRamayana during 18th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More