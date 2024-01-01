https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651582Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Adoration of Krishna (ca. 1700) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651582View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 883 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2533 x 1863 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2533 x 1863 px | 300 dpi | 13.53 MBFree DownloadThe Adoration of Krishna (ca. 1700) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More