Wooded landscape with watermill, on the right bank of stream to left of center, a huntsman in a scarlet coat. Beyond the mill in left background, a tile-roofed cottage. To the right a herdsman with cattle in a road. The scene is the same as that in the Louvre (2404) painting in which the mill is seen from side. The figures are attributed to Lingelbach. Frame 84.32, c.1650, Dutch ebonized fruitwood ripple frame, 42 x 49 in. Purchased from Paul Mitchell, London. The William Hood Dunwoody Fund. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
