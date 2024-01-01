https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651605Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLa Place du Théâtre Français (Pluie) by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651605View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1002 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2923 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4744 x 3962 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLa Place du Théâtre Français (Pluie) by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More