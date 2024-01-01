rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651710
'Eye-dazzler' Blanket (ca. 1890&ndash;1895) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

'Eye-dazzler' Blanket (ca. 1890–1895) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651710

View License

'Eye-dazzler' Blanket (ca. 1890–1895) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More