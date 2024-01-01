rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651886
stem of a rose plant with pink blossoms on R branch; details of blossom parts and petal at R; seed pods in LLC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
stem of a rose plant with pink blossoms on R branch; details of blossom parts and petal at R; seed pods in LLC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651886

View License

