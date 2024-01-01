https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651909Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoat of Arms at right identified as that of Kuetraffer family of Regensburg, identification of the young girl not obtained.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651909View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 972 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2834 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4792 x 5919 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCoat of Arms at right identified as that of Kuetraffer family of Regensburg, identification of the young girl not obtained.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More