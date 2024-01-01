https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651925Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of a pair of marriage portraits (see 57.11). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651925View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 783 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2282 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4683 x 7181 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOne of a pair of marriage portraits (see 57.11). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More