https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652067Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of a pair of paintings, see also 39.9. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652067View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 984 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2869 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8963 x 7347 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOne of a pair of paintings, see also 39.9. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More