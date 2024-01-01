https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652246Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textmap of Vienna, colored with green, pale orange and red; view of 12 buildings at bottom edge. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652246View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1015 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2960 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6911 x 5845 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadmap of Vienna, colored with green, pale orange and red; view of 12 buildings at bottom edge. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More