https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652303Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRoyal Tiger by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652303View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 925 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2698 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 9651 x 7439 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRoyal Tiger by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More