https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Evocation of Love (1850-1855) by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652336

View License

