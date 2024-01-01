https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652336Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEvocation of Love (1850-1855) by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652336View LicenseJPEGLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1148 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2009 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6589 x 3782 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEvocation of Love (1850-1855) by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More