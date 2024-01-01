rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652422
Virum Improbum vel Mures Mordeant (1592) painting in high resolution by Jacob Hoefnagel. Original from the Minneapolis…
Virum Improbum vel Mures Mordeant (1592) painting in high resolution by Jacob Hoefnagel. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652422

View License

