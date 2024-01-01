https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652569Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texttwo embracing figures in foreground (one wearing dark cloak, one wearing light cloak); three dark-cloaked figures at R; horse behind fence at center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652569View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 998 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1922 x 2312 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadtwo embracing figures in foreground (one wearing dark cloak, one wearing light cloak); three dark-cloaked figures at R; horse behind fence at center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More