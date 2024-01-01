https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652585Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYellow and Black Pye (1731–1743) in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652585View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 874 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2549 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2770 x 3804 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYellow and Black Pye (1731–1743) in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More