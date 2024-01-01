https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652723Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textone of a collection of 15 engravings relating to textile production. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652723View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1907 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1907 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1907 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1907 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1982 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2207 x 3897 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadone of a collection of 15 engravings relating to textile production. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More