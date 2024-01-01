rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652794
Original watercolor drawing for plate 148 of "Les Liliacées," Paris: Chez l'Auteur. De l'Imprimerie de Didot jeune, 1802…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Original watercolor drawing for plate 148 of "Les Liliacées," Paris: Chez l'Auteur. De l'Imprimerie de Didot jeune, 1802-1816.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652794

View License

Original watercolor drawing for plate 148 of "Les Liliacées," Paris: Chez l'Auteur. De l'Imprimerie de Didot jeune, 1802-1816.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More