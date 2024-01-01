https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652794Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOriginal watercolor drawing for plate 148 of "Les Liliacées," Paris: Chez l'Auteur. De l'Imprimerie de Didot jeune, 1802-1816.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652794View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 868 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2532 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5816 x 8041 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOriginal watercolor drawing for plate 148 of "Les Liliacées," Paris: Chez l'Auteur. De l'Imprimerie de Didot jeune, 1802-1816.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More