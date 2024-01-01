https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652859Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textwhite swooping bird at center; curving flowering branch at top and right. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652859View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2511 x 1926 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadwhite swooping bird at center; curving flowering branch at top and right. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More