https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652944
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652944

View License

Plate, one of a pair (1736–1796) earthenware in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

