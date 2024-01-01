https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653029Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQueen Trisala on Her Couch (ca. 1500) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653029View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 486 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1417 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4576 x 1852 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4576 x 1852 px | 300 dpi | 24.27 MBFree DownloadQueen Trisala on Her Couch (ca. 1500) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More