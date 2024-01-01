rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653029
Queen Trisala on Her Couch (ca. 1500) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Queen Trisala on Her Couch (ca. 1500) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653029

View License

Queen Trisala on Her Couch (ca. 1500) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More