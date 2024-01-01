https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653033Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKrishna Killing Bakasura during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653033View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 790 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2305 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5896 x 8953 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5896 x 8953 px | 300 dpi | 151.05 MBFree DownloadKrishna Killing Bakasura during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More