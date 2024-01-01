rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653175
Portrait. George Washington in red drapery, black costume with white frills.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait. George Washington in red drapery, black costume with white frills.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653175

View License

Portrait. George Washington in red drapery, black costume with white frills.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More