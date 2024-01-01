image of a figure split in two, with male features on left with blue-grey skin, and female features on right with pink skin; figure has PR knee drawn up and PL leg drawn in, with PR arm resting on knee, holding a snake in PR hand; male half is wearing a necklace made of small human heads, a yellow loincloth with black circles and a conical topknot with a face at the top, with a hairlike stream extending from its mount to the nose of a white ox in LLC; female half has long curly hair and wears pearl necklaces and pearls in hair, with a short white blouse and a red skirt with white spots; figure is seated on an orange tiger skin; turquoise wall with grey band at top; received in gold frame. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
