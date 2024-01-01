https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653222Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textlow-crouching lioness seen from PL side; studies of hips, face and PL leg of lioness around finished full figure. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653222View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 466 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1359 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4893 x 1900 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadlow-crouching lioness seen from PL side; studies of hips, face and PL leg of lioness around finished full figure. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More