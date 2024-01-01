https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653240Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Pyramids of Dahshoor, From the East. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653240View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 828 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2415 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3517 x 2427 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Pyramids of Dahshoor, From the East. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More