https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653273Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negatives. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653273View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 878 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3064 x 2243 px | 300 dpiFree Download24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negatives. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More