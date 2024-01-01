rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653378
The Iliad Room at the Pitti Palace in Florence, Italy. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Iliad Room at the Pitti Palace in Florence, Italy. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653378

View License

The Iliad Room at the Pitti Palace in Florence, Italy. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More