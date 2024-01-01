New Testament parable (Luke 15:11-32): A lively scene showing the Prodigal Son at supper with courtesans at an inn, accompanied by servants and musicians. The room, whose light source comes from a high leaded window on the left, is filled with many still-life details and rich symbolism. In the far left corner is a four-postered bed completely enclosed by velvet drapery. On the opposite side of the room through the open doorway, a thief is being chased by an angry woman, while another figure in a second-story window empties a chamber pot onto his head. Just inside the doorway, hanging on the wall, is a wooden board used for recording the guest's food and wine bill. Having placed his red velvet cloak, plumed cavalier's hat, fur piece and sword on a nearby chair, the Son sits at the round dining table and holds out his glass for a serving boy to fill. On the right, a serving woman carrying a covered pewter platter exchanges a word with the woman whose back is toward us, while a small dog wags his tail in anticipation of receiving the table scraps. A fiddler and a flutist stand behind the table, merrily playing their instruments. On another cloth-covered table in the left foreground are a pitcher, two glasses, and several loaves of crusty bread. On the floor below is a copper wine cooler containing several bottles of wine. Nearby, a monkey, dressed in a striped coat and wearing a ball and chain, munches on an apple.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
