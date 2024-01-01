https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653525Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textkira (woman's garment), three panel woven piece in striped sections with multicolored embroidery, silk, cotton, and metallic thread. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653525View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 943 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1508 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadkira (woman's garment), three panel woven piece in striped sections with multicolored embroidery, silk, cotton, and metallic thread. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More