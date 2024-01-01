rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653525
kira (woman's garment), three panel woven piece in striped sections with multicolored embroidery, silk, cotton, and metallic thread. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7653525

