Robe or jacket of cut red velvet on a gold woven background. The design consists of large peony blossoms and butterflies. Shaped collar band and skirt borders of white satin embroidered in a landscape design with figures of women; couched and satin stitch in pastel colors. Wide sleeves with cuffs of pale blue cut velvet of Hundred Antiques design. Cuffs bordered at upper edge with a band of black satin embroidered with flowers and emblems in shades of blue. Leaf-green satin lining. A woman's robe.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

