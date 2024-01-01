rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653703
'Portrait of Madame de Serilly', white marble, French XVIIIc. cat. card dims H. 34-l/2 x W. 24'; weight 271 lbs.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653703

View License

