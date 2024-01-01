rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653707
transfer design in brown, grey and cream of a shepherdess with a crook, holding a lamb and accompanied by a dog; "MARCH" in…
transfer design in brown, grey and cream of a shepherdess with a crook, holding a lamb and accompanied by a dog; "MARCH" in ULC; "31 days" in URC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

7653707

