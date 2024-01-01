https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653707Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texttransfer design in brown, grey and cream of a shepherdess with a crook, holding a lamb and accompanied by a dog; "MARCH" in ULC; "31 days" in URC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653707View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 591 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1725 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4590 x 2262 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadtransfer design in brown, grey and cream of a shepherdess with a crook, holding a lamb and accompanied by a dog; "MARCH" in ULC; "31 days" in URC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More