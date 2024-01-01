rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
royal blue ground; embroidery in cream, pink, yellow, tan, blue and red of thin flowering vines with birds. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653729

View License

