https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653729Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textroyal blue ground; embroidery in cream, pink, yellow, tan, blue and red of thin flowering vines with birds. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653729View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 536 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1564 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1738 x 3889 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadroyal blue ground; embroidery in cream, pink, yellow, tan, blue and red of thin flowering vines with birds. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More