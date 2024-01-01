https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653748Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textshaped like coiled snake with zigzag decorations; disk at center of coil carved with treelike symbol. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653748View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1020 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2732 x 2322 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadshaped like coiled snake with zigzag decorations; disk at center of coil carved with treelike symbol. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More