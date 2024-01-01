black cotton center square has three elaborate rows of embroidered petals forming large flower with white center with bird embroidery; petals are pinks, greens, reds and dark blue; triangle corners in blue and pink silk appliques are similarly embroidered; butterfly appliques at top and bottom; borders of aqua and orange embroidered with Chinese symbols, flora and fauna; metal studs throughout; commercial printed lining; cotton with three snaps on bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here