rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653793
black cotton center square has three elaborate rows of embroidered petals forming large flower with white center with bird…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

black cotton center square has three elaborate rows of embroidered petals forming large flower with white center with bird embroidery; petals are pinks, greens, reds and dark blue; triangle corners in blue and pink silk appliques are similarly embroidered; butterfly appliques at top and bottom; borders of aqua and orange embroidered with Chinese symbols, flora and fauna; metal studs throughout; commercial printed lining; cotton with three snaps on bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653793

View License

black cotton center square has three elaborate rows of embroidered petals forming large flower with white center with bird embroidery; petals are pinks, greens, reds and dark blue; triangle corners in blue and pink silk appliques are similarly embroidered; butterfly appliques at top and bottom; borders of aqua and orange embroidered with Chinese symbols, flora and fauna; metal studs throughout; commercial printed lining; cotton with three snaps on bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More